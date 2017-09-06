McGuren makes sportsperson awards history

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Picking up first places is nothing new for Matt McGuren but he can now claim to have broken the maiden for the Clarence River Jockey Club in the Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month award.

McGuren has become the first jockey to claim the award for August after claiming the Grafton Jockey of the Year Award for the second year running.

"It's very unexpected to be named the Sportsperson of the Month, I haven't seen anyone in the racing game nominated so that's really good,” he said.

"To stand out amongst others in the racing industry who have been doing really great work feel good. It's a surprise but I'm happy.”

The award comes ahead of another special moment for McGuren when he is crowned the Northern Rivers Jockey of the Year at Ballina tomorrow.

"It's definitely a tough job for me, I'm actually too heavy so I've got to be really strict and tough on my body to even ride,” he said.

"It will restrict the amount of time I can be a jockey, I can't do the things that I do to my body forever, so the awards and accolades make the sacrifices worth it, it definitely makes it more satisfying.

"With anything you do, as long as you're getting out what you're putting in it makes it easier, it definitely makes it worth while.”

McGuren said he was proud of his last season and the new record he set for himself, claiming 114 wins in a season, his highest total in his seven year career.

"The season before I won 104 and broke that record with 114, so I'd say that whole season was my proudest moment, I didn't think I'd ever go close to that,” he said.