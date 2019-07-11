McGuren off to flying start on Grafton Cup Day

ON HIS OWN: Exclusive ridden by Matthew McGuren and trained by Stephen Bennett wins race two on Grafton Cup day.

CLASS 1 HCP: Matthew McGuren got off to strong on Grafton Cup Day with a second place finish in his opener before taking Exclusive to victory in the Class 1 Handicap (1400m) this afternoon.

The three-year old gelding started wide in the gates and got off to a slow start but McGuren found his way back into the middle of the back as the horses rounded the bend.

McGuren then took his time and waited for the gap with a well timed kick to finish with a comfortable win ahead of Buffalo Girl and race favourite Hellenism.

Trainer Stephen Bennett praised McGuren's ability on the gelding as he rode him well under tough conditions.

"We had no luck out of the gate, he was six or eight wide but he shuffled back in luckily,” Bennett said.

McGuren said the horse worked well underneath him and was full of steam as he spotted the line.

"He's done well he was a bit more conservative and he's been savaging the line a bit more,” McGuren said.

"He let down a little bit better than expected, I sort of rounded him up a bit quicker than I intended but he got away nicely.”

The Grafton jockey's next race will be the Big Maiden Handicap before turning his attention to his dream prize, the Grafton Cup on Julie Pratten trained mare, I'll Miss You.