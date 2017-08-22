26°
News

McGuren off to winning start at home track

Bill North | 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACING: GRAFTON jockey Matthew McGuren rode two winners at Clarence River Jockey Club in what was a fitting start to the 2017/18 racing season on his home track yesterday.

During the day McGuren was awarded his second consecutive Grafton Jockey of the Year trophy, having ridden 20 winners at Grafton during the 2016/17 season.

He rode a total of 114 winners, eclipsing his previous best of 104 and finished in the top 10 in Australia.

"I didn't think I'd get near it again," McGuren said of beating his previous season's efforts.

McGuren has started 2017/18 right where he left off, with four winners already in the bank prior to yesterday.

"A good start, hopefully onwards and upwards from here," he said.

On the appropriately titled Premiership Winners Day, he added Siroccan Lad and Yeppoon to the list, to take an early lead in the race for a third premiership alongside Matthew Paget as jockeys to ride doubles on the first of 25 race meetings at Grafton in 2017/18.

"A find it a lot easier racing here than anywhere else," McGuren said of his love affair for the Grafton track.

"It's just down the road and I know the track like the back of my hand."

Photos
View Gallery

Back from a lengthy spell, seven-year-old gelding Siroccan Lad ($8) proved up to the challenge in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap (1006m), holding off a fast-finishing I Am You Are ($1.65fav, Cejay Graham) for Ballina trainer William Pholi.

"It was a really good effort from the horse and the stable to get him here and peak first up without a trial," McGuren said.

"He didn't look the winner in the yard, but in the straight I didn't want to be on anything else.

"I bided my time behind the leader, it gave him something to concentrate on, and I used that to my advantage."

McGuren added his second on $2.10 favourite Yeppoon in the National Jockeys Trust Maiden Handicap (1706m) for Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn, who was incidentally named Grafton Trainer of the Year with 13 winners throughout the 2016/17 season.

The Matthew McGuren Benchmark 65 provided a chance at a treble with his last ride of the day. But his mount Prince Manitou struggled with the 59.5kg weight to finish unplaced.

Meanwhile, Wauchope jockey Jackson Murphy was named Grafton Apprentice Jockey of the Year.

2017 Race Dates

Upcoming races at Grafton

  • Saturday, September 2 (Coutts Crossing Cup)
  • Thursday, September 14
  • Thursday, September 26
  • Tuesday, October 17
  • Tuesday, October 31
  • Wednesday, November 8 (Kensei Club Jacaranda Cup Day)
  • Tuesday, November 21
  • Sunday, December 3 (Christmas Cup Day)
Grafton Daily Examiner
Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

FIRST sods turned on multi-million dollar infrastructure project which will one day house the fourth largest community in the Clarence Valley.

New fund to 'turbocharge' regional economic growth

A total of 30 girders were transported via South Grafton to build the new Sportsmans Ck Bridge at Lawrence.

Clarence Valley to benefit from Growing Local Economies Fund

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rebels up to the task of finals footy

POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

South Grafton need to start well to beat the Comets

Golden day for Grafton duo at country titles

WINNING FEELING: The NSW team celebrate their gold medal after defeating Queensland in the Hockey Australia Country Championships final.

Five Grafton hockey products star at country championships.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

DID your favourite business make the finalist list this year?

Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

There are a number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley right now.

Strong winds has made fighting fires difficult for RFS

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry