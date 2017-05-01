McGuren's bright ride lands Darkening second win

WINNER: Darkening, ridden by Matt McGuren, eases across the line to win Race 1 at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

A SLOW pace helped the Matthew Dunn-trained mare Darkening ease to a win in the Farmer Lou's Class 1 & Maiden race at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday.

Jockey Matt McGuren took the four-year-old favourite to a forward position early, and parked in behind Malt 'N' Fury who slowed the race speed.

Waiting until 300m from home, McGuren took the horse to the lead, and was never headed thereafter in the run to the line in a pleasing ride for the trainer.

"He got her to the right spot in a slow race, and she did the rest," Dunn said.

"If they had gone quick we would've been worried at the end, but they went slow so I wasn't worried."

The win was the second for Darkening, who raced to a third placing in Grafton on March 14 before its last start at the Gold Coast which Dunn rated as disappointing.

"It got a bit crowded halfway up the straight, whereas today she had a bit of space which was probably the difference," he said.

Local trainer John Shelton's second favourite Arlington Heights, who was looking for a second win after breaking its maiden last week at Grafton, provided the challenge to Darkening over the final 200 metres, but could not match the speed up front and finished a length behind, with Lonhie Rocks a further three lengths back.

Dunn said they would continue to look for similar races for the mare before she was retired.

"She's got a very good pedigree and she'll go to stud this year, so any wins between now and then is a bonus for her," he said.

It was a successful start to the day for jockey McGuren, who made it three wins from the first five races, piloting home Nothingforthepress in Race 3 and Leap of Legend in Race 5.