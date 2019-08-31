McGuren rides wave of wins for stellar year

IN FORM: Jockey Matthew McGuren rides Colleoni back to scale after saluting in the second race on Coffs Harbour Cup Day.

RACING: Grafton jockey Matthew McGuren has had an electric year and his most recent achievement came in the form of a fourth consecutive Northern Rivers jockey of the year award.

McGuren earned the jockey of the July Carnival last month and will return to Clarence River Jockey Club for the first time since then.

He took time off to work on things closer to home and looked forward to his return.

"I took a bit of a break so it will be good to come back fresh and hopefully keep it going,” he said.

McGuren has kept his form alive with two winners in Lismore and three more for the month.

"I can't complain, it's a pretty good strike rate I've got at the moment and I'm hoping to keep it going,” he said.

"I'm only really racing in the Northern Rivers as of late with my business at home. It's been good to cut down on travelling.”

McGuren has had strong connections in the region and hoped he could keep building his portfolio in Grafton and surrounds.

"I've got a lot of good relationships with trainers in the Northern Rivers and that makes everything click a lot better,” he said.

He will race in five of six races today and believed there were potential winners among the runners.

"There's definitely a few nice rides,” he said.

"Jason Reilly's Stylish Kim was only beaten by a few lengths in her first start. She's a lightly raced filly who should be a good chance.”

McGuren was confident in Albert Stapleford's gelding Dia Vernon.

"I've won on that horse before in Grafton. He's an old horse of Tony Newing's,” he said.

"There are no superstars in that race and he's been racing enough down south so he should bring it.

"I've won on him before and no one else has so maybe I hold the keys.

"San Isidore hasn't fired since Neil Creighton got him, but it's a third start for him so hopefully fitness can help.”

McGuren will be reunited with Newing who won trainer of the July Carnival.

"I have a good connection and good strike rate with Tony, we're really good when we get together and as a rule we generally run well,” he said.

"He brought Empathy up here the other day and he was only beaten by three lengths so I'd say he's pretty well placed.

"It'll be good to be reunited back in Grafton.

"He's done a good job Tony, I can't thank him enough, especially with him being from so far away but us still having such a good connection.”

McGuren's last ride for the day comes on Dwayne Schmidt's Seduction.

"It's been going pretty good and he's won four races so hopefully I can get win for Dwayne,” he said.

RACE DAY: McGuren's first race of the day will be the Race 1 Tomsy's Timbers Athol Connor Remembrance Maiden Plate (1708 Metres).