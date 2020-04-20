McGuren the man to help Kehoe to a hat-trick

Grafton jockey Matt McGuren's third win of the day at the Clarence River Jockey Club last month came in the All Office & Business Maiden Plate (1710 metres) through Hanna From Havana, trained by Allan Kehoe. Photo: Bruce Thomas

BENCHMARK 66 HCP :Port Macquarie trainer Allan Kehoe has enjoyed his recent trips to the Northern Rivers and today could prove to be yet another success.

With just one runner today, Kehoe isn’t exactly bringing the cavalry, but the form of that lone chance puts him in very good stead to claim another win on northern grounds.

Three-year-old filly Hanna From Havana has been phenomenal after being let up for 11 weeks from October last year, with a third, a second and two first placed finishes in her last six races, including wins in Grafton and Ballina.

Zellymay (pictured above) took out the first big race of the year in Grafton, The Bowlo Sport and Leisure Class 2 Handicap in early March before Hanna From Havana herself took out the All Office and Business Maiden Plate on March 31.

Matt McGuren piloted the filly for the 1710m race expertly and with the Northern Rivers leading jockey set to take the reigns once again, things look good for the pair to open today’s proceedings with victory.

A stretch in distance, today’s 2220m first race will provide a new challenge for the young runner, but her last win at Ballina, coming in the Mission @ Aquis Farm Class 1& Maiden Handicap over 1900m, is a strong indication she will be solid over the extra 320m.

Hanna From Havana likes to run on a wet track and, while there may be some moisture in the air, she will have to do it on a dry track today.

McGuren has been in electric form for 2020, leading the Northern Rivers Racing Association premiership by no less than 17-points ahead of another handful of wins in Lismore on Saturday.

The Grafton jockey has teamed up with Kehoe on a number of occasions to devastating effect and that chemistry will continue to show through today.

Standing in Kehoe and McGuren’s way will be Ethan Ensby’s Lady Grande (NZ) and Damien Lane’s Captain Legend, who are bother coming off recent wins.

McGuren’s biggest rival, Ben Looker will certainly look to test him on Captain Legend, but based on McGuren’s form, he should take the cake.