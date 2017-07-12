McGuren to chase childhood dream in Ramornie

GRAFTON jockey Matt McGuren is ready to step into one of the biggest races of his career today, but you wouldn't know by looking at him.

McGuren is a beacon of calm ahead of the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) where he will pilot Matthew Dunn-trained gelding Londehero out of barrier 11.

While he might not be showing it ahead of the race, it will be an emotional moment for McGuren who starts in only his second Ramornie feature after dreaming of a start in the listed sprint from his days as a kid working cattle on Ramornie Station.

"Ramornie sits higher for me than the Grafton Cup, just because you have a bit more to do with decent sprinters than decent stayers around this area.

"You can get amped up with the thrill of getting a good Ramornie ride rather than just picking up a spare Cup ride.

"I used to work at Ramornie Station as a kid so it holds a special place in my heart.

READY: Local jockey Matt McGuren will ride Londehero in the Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan

"My old boss (Ross Stitt) trained a winner of the Ramornie in Youthful Jack (in 2011) and it has always been a goal of mine to get a run in the handicap.

"This only being my second year I could not be happier with the horse that I am on."

Londehero will be coming fresh off the back of a good showing in the Group 3 W.J. Healy Stakes (1200m) at Doomben last month and was impressive in his run at the time-honoured Weetwood Handicap (1200m) at Toowoomba earlier this year finishing half-a-length back in fourth.

Londehero opened the betting markets on Monday at a long-odds $26.

"To be honest I think that is nearly stealing money," McGuren said.

"I think he is well over the odds at that amount.

"His form has been good among group company, he drops back to listed grade here, he is getting a track to suit.

"While the barrier is not favourable, he is going to get back anyway and if the speed is on he will be the horse flashing home at the finish.

"He is in the right yard, Matty can prepare group horses, and the way he has been running I think he will be very competitive in this race."

McGuren will bring a year's worth of form into the Handicap after riding more than 100 winners this season for the second year in a row.

The leading Grafton jockey had a tough race fall in his last start on South Grafton Cup day, but he said it would not faze him in today's racing, where he has a card of five rides.

"I feel pretty good, I have had a couple of decent rides lately. I rode a Saturday winner up at Brisbane and came back to Grafton the next day and picked up a winner at home.

"I guess I have ridden more winners than this time last year and I couldn't be happier with the season I have had in the saddle, so hopefully we can just propel that form into the Ramornie" McGuren said.