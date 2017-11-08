McGuren's driving force for success

BMK 58 HCP: After breaking the century of winners barrier two years in a row, it is no surprise jockey Matt McGuren has put plenty of kilometres in the saddle.

But whether it is travelling from Taree to Kempsey to the Gold Coast and back, McGuren is always pushing for his next winner in the saddle.

And while he is kicking goals on racetracks up and down the East Coast, it is three special women at home in Grafton that keep him firing along.

Wife Sam McGuren, a successful jockey in her own right, and the couple's daughters Makella and Addison are the reason he keeps pushing to improve each season.

That crucial backing is support his wife is proud to provide.

"I think his ability to better himself and keep riding the winners each year is a massive achievement,” Sam said.

"But he hasn't been without his struggles.

"His weight has been a big killer for him and a lot of people told him he would never get there. But he has fought hard and now he is kicking goals each year.”

McGuren has commenced the season in a good way, picking up 17 wins at a strike rate of 11 per cent but he will be looking to improve when he lines up in all races except for the first at Grafton today.

His best chance will come in the form of Gordon Yorke mare Silver Skates who makes her return to the track in the Racecourse Events Centre Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).

The mare was a last-start winner at Grafton for recently retired Ballina trainer Graeme Birney back in May and will be ready for a big return today.

But win or lose, McGuren will have his three biggest supporters waiting for him at home.

"We are just there for him all the time. If he's going through a rut, we'll take a few days off, get some family time and recharge for the track,” Sam said.

Sam is also on the long road back to the track and has been riding trials during recent Grafton meetings.

"I have started getting back on the horses, and I have been riding a lot of track work for different stables,” she said.

"I have started doing trials again, so I'm just trying to get my foot back in the door.”