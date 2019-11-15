McHappy Day charity deal doubles up at Grafton Maccas

McDonalds staff at Grafton get into the spirit of McHappy Day at a previous event.

McDonalds staff at Grafton get into the spirit of McHappy Day at a previous event. Adam Hourigan

BUYING a burger at McDonald's Grafton store during tomorrow's McHappy Day will have a double whammy on the charity front.

Local licencee Dave Munro has pledged to match all the money raised from McHappy Day for Ronald McDonald House, and direct his money to the Red Cross's Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund bushfire appeal.

"My thoughts - and those of my entire team - are with those who've been affected by the bushfires,” Mr Munro said.

"And we're thankful for the brave efforts of the rural fire service in fighting these devastating fires.

"Tomorrow at Macca's, it's the year's biggest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"I'm delighted to announce that we'll be matching the funds raised for RMHC through the sale of Big Macs, and making a donation to the Red Cross's Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund bushfire appeal. Customers will also be able to make gold coin donations toward this appeal.”