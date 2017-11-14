Menu
McKechnie fighting fit for weekend bout

NO CONTACT: Grafton boxer Sam McKechnie parries away a punch during his debut bout.
NO CONTACT: Grafton boxer Sam McKechnie parries away a punch during his debut bout. Matthew Elkerton

Grafton Boxing Club amateur Sam McKechnie will be aiming to keep his undefeated amateur record intact when he heads to Tweed Heads this weekend.

It will be the Grafton fighter's third bout when he takes on Kingscliff debutant Rahul Sen on the undercard of Kingscliff Boxing Stable's Collision Course event.

While he won his debut fight at Grafton earlier this year, it definitely took a toll on the fighter's stamina levels and he has been working hard to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"After that first fight I was just blowing hard,” McKechnie said. "You don't realise how long six minutes truly is until you step into the ring.

"I am determined to not be like that again after this fight. I have been doing everything to make my stamina better.”

McKechnie has been worked into overdrive by Grafton coach Dean Cribb and has been keeping the focus on his work rather than the inexperienced Sen.

"I am feeling quite fit and Cribby has helped me to maximise that with the style he has coached,” the 28-year-old said.

"We want to go in with controlled aggression. I will be getting close, applying pressure and changing up the angles I punch from.”

McKechnie said he was just excited to feature on a large scale ProAm event at Seagulls club.

"It's awesome that I get in for free, let alone fight on the night,” he said.

