McKechnie to show fighting spirit in debut bout

KNOCKOUT: Sam McKechnie gets ready for his first bout at the Grafton Boxing Club fight night. Adam Hourigan

BOXING: Grafton Amateur Boxing Club's latest product Sam McKechnie has a calm nature, but fire in his eyes which is unmistakeable.

After nine months of solid training, the 28-year-old is ready to step into the ring for the first time tonight to meet Gunnedah's Mark Fitzgerald.

The indigenous boxer said he fell in love with the sport as an outlet for frustration, which he saw in many indigenous children.

"My experience is similar to that of a lot of young Aboriginal guys,” he said.

"There is a lot of anger and frustration and young guys don't know how to express that and how to deal with that in the right way.

"Often it turns into violence on the streets and there is a destructive expression of those feelings socially.

"But boxing for me is a sport where you can channel those frustrations in the right way in the ring.”

After getting work on the Grafton Bridge project earlier this year, McKechnie went in search of a gym to train at and found a home with the Grafton club.

Taken under the wing of club coach Dean Cribb, the fighter soon fell in love in the ring.

"Dean is a very good coach and he is very knowledgeable about this sport. His dedication is what is truly driving this club,” McKechnie said.

"I only started out two or three days a week but now I am in the gym at least four. It is hard not to have that level of enthusiasm it is infectious at the club.”

Cribb said his latest product does remind him a bit of Muhammad Ali except rather than stinging like a bee, McKechnie "hits like both legs of a mule”.

"I do like to throw everything I have into each punch,” the fighter said. "I will need to come out all guns blazing (tonight) and look for an early stoppage.”

The live fight night at the Grafton Racecourse already has a stacked card with around 16 fights ready to take the ring.

Four titles belts will also be on the line including local fighter Zac Cotten putting his North Coast Light Heavyweight belt on the line against Condong boxer Jonathan Bower.

Ryan Cotten will battle Nick Kleinschafer for the Clarence Coast Super Middleweight title, James Morrison will fight Noah Lazarago for the Clarence Coast Novice Welterweight title while the North Coast Novice Junior Welterweight belt will also be on the line.

Gates open at the racecourse at 5pm sharp with fights to begin shortly after that. Tickets are $20 and available on the gate.