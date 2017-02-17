McLachlan Park tree vandalism stumps community

The top of the section of the recently planted red cedar in McLachlan Park vandalised early in February.

THE SENSELESS vandalism of of trees planted to replace the removed camphor laurels in Maclean's McLachlan Park has the community stumped.

Earlier this month an advanced Australian red cedar planted on the street frontage of the park had the bark stripped from its trunk up to a height of 2.5m.

Clarence Valley staff noticed the vandalism on February 3 and investigated further to find the bark had been removed using an implement like a knife. They believe the attack occurred on the day before.

The cedar was one of four trees the council planned to use as a replacement for the camphor laurels removed from the park's street frontage.

Of the five trees the council has planted in the park to date, two have been vandalised said a report to the council's corporate governance and works committee meeting on Tuesday.

During the debate on the issue, councillors repeatedly commented that they could not understand the motivation for the attack.

Ever since the removal of the century-old camphor laurels began, residents have complained about the loss of shade from the trees. Why there would be an attack on the replacements has baffled council staff.

The report recommends asking nearby businesses to watch out for the new plants. It also recommends planting a replacement tree.

Cr Greg Clancy also asked the director corporate governance and works Troy Anderson if it was possible to source the replacement from local Australian red cedar trees.

The report estimates the cost of the tree at $700.