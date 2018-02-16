Menu
McLachlan Park upgrade work forges on

WORK IN PROGRESS: Clarence Valley Council building seating walls, steps and terraces that will complete the middle section of the levee wall at McLachlan Park in Maclean.
WORK IN PROGRESS: Clarence Valley Council building seating walls, steps and terraces that will complete the middle section of the levee wall at McLachlan Park in Maclean.
by Jarrard Potter

DESPITE some weather snags before Christmas holding back work, the redevelopment of McLachlan Park is on track to be completed in time for Easter and Maclean's Highland Gathering.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces co-ordinator David Sutton said the latest development was the construction of the final stage of the structural component of the levee wall.

The construction team has been behind the earth levee mound forming up and tying 450 metres of reinforcing steel and pouring 10 cubic metres of concrete that makes up the seating walls, steps and terraces that will complete the middle section of the levee wall.

"The idea is that people will be able to sit there and watch the river on the terraces as part of the viewing platform part of the wall,” Mr Sutton said.

"The rest of the work on the civil works of the levee will be done by Monday next week, and then we'll progress onto the footpath and the wharf and finish the riverside works, and then the shelters and barbecues to come on the land side of the wall, which will be happening in early March.”

Mr Sutton said the planting of advanced trees was finished last week to give the plants a chance to settle and start growing before the park was completed.

