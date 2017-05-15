McLachlan Park work continues

PROGRESS: Piles to support the new pontoon at Maclean's McLachlan Park hammered home.

MACLEAN'S McLachlan Park hit another milestone this week when piles to support the new pontoon were hammered home.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the first phase of work for the installation of the new pontoons was now complete and testing was underway to determine the strength of the piles.

"Once that's done pile work will be finished and the installation of the new pontoon will start,” he said.

"The plan is to complete the installation of the new pontoon and then start renewing the existing pontoon.

"We're aiming to have that done by next Friday (May 19).”

Cr Simmons said each of the new pontoons would have power and water connection points.

"The pontoon adjacent to the toilet block will also have a marine vessel sewer pump-out connection point while the pontoon nearest the supermarket will have a paddle craft access platform,” he said.

"Both pontoons should be fully operational by the end of June 2017.

"The redevelopment of McLachlan Park has always been about making the river a major feature and having two pontoons instead of the previous one goes a long way to achieving that.

"The pontoons, together with retractable flood gates, make the river much more accessible.”

The redevelopment of McLachlan Park began in April last year, despite some opposition from locals who opposed the removal of camphor laurel trees.

Four sliding flood gates were installed in September 2016, which now provides river views at the park for the first time since the 1970s when the levee wall was first built.