McLean bracing for torrid Melbourne return

Jordan McLean (centre) in action for the Cowboys against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England.

STORM coach Craig Bellamy jokes he may need "an elephant gun" to stop him, but Cowboys prop Jordan McLean insists he isn't feeling the pressure to produce a monster game against his old team in tonight's grand final rematch at AAMI Park.

After being frustrated with his involvement in round one against Cronulla, the Kangaroos World Cup prop showed his worth with a try and 126 metres off 17 runs in last week's loss in Brisbane.

McLean said the testimonial game for rival skippers Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith gave him the chance to shed any nerves before tonight's blockbuster.

The Cowboys pack will have to get used to having a target on their back with the acquisition of McLean and the return from injury of Matt Scott bolstering an already formidable forwards rotation.

"The NRL's a tough comp whether you've got a target on your back (or not)," McLean said after the Broncos loss.

"I kind of got that (nerves) out of the way in JT and Smithy's (testimonial) match. It was good to get that match out of the` way, so it will be just business next week."

McLean's early try against Brisbane, where he picked up a loose ball at speed before extending his arm over the tryline, was his first four-point since round 23, 2014.

"I honestly cannot remember the last time I scored a try. At least two years I reckon," he laughed.

McLean's imposing middle third combination with fellow man mountains Nelson Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jesse Bromwich was a massive factor behind their premiership charge last year.

Asked how they could stop McLean's impact, Bellamy said: "Maybe getting an elephant gun and trying that.

"He's been playing great. I think he had about ten runs in fifteen minutes there last week. We know what a quality player he is, he was wonderful for us the last couple of years.

"They've obviously got a good-un there, but we've got a couple of 'good-uns' too. It should be a good contest upfront."

After they were outplayed by a young Broncos pack, the Cowboys have promoted Coen Hess to the starting back row, with Ethan Lowe dropping back to the bench.

Injuries meant Hess played predominately in the middle last year and went on to represent Queensland.

Improving his defensive reads out wide was a major focus for the 21-year-old during the pre season.

"(I've been working on) just getting up square and staying square with the ball inside, even a bit of contact work," Hess said.

"I could have a bit more shoulder contact, just tidying up those areas in my defence and being a lot more comfortable in my position.

"When those middle guys tire I guess I can see myself getting a bit more involved to share the workload.

"(After last year) I now know how they feel in a game when they do get a bit fatigued."