McLennan injury a blow to Ghosts on derby eve

MISSING IN ACTION: Grafton Ghosts utility Ben McLennan will be a big loss for the club in the Battle fo the River derby. Caitlan Charles

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the side has ascended to the top of the Group 2 landscape after successive wins over the Coffs Harbour Comets, Grafton Ghosts captain Danny Wicks says it all counts for nothing when they step on Frank McGuren Field tomorrow.

"It doesn't matter what your form is coming up to a game like this,” he said. "Whether you have had four wins or four losses, it is still the derby. It is an emotionally charged game rather than a tactical one.

"It is a good time for the town, it shows rugby league is still alive and well in the bush.”

The understrength Ghosts have toiled hard over the past three weeks to regain the top rung on the ladder but, with another injury blow dealt to the club this week in the form of Ben McLennan, it appears the club can't catch a break.

McLennan has been the form player of Grafton's year, putting his huge workload to the test on field. When at lock the rampaging redhead has been near unstoppable, but has also shown versatility taking over the five-eighth role for the past three matches.

But after a nasty compound fracture to his finger last week, McLennan is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

The club has received a major boost in the form of a returning Blake Winmill, who was forced to the sidelines back in round two after he dislocated his shoulder on field.

The Ghosts still hold bragging rights over the Rebels after the first-round 58-6 mauling at McKittrick Park, but that means nothing to Wicks.

"This will be nothing like the first game, blokes were only half fit coming out of pre-season for that game,” he said.

"Plus we had a full-strength squad, and there have been plenty of changes going on across the river.”

The Ghosts will look to star centre Dylan Collett to be a game breaker on the left edge.

Collett tore a ligament in his shoulder in the first Battle of the River derby back in round one, but has been a star for the Ghosts since returning against the Comets a fortnight ago.

But Wicks said the success of Collett started with the blokes in the forward pack.

"You have to earn the right to throw it wide through tough work in the middle,” he said.

BATTLE OF THE RIVER: Grafton Ghosts v South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. League tag kicks off the day at 11am followed by Under 18s, reserve grade and first grade at 2.30pm.

GHOSTS SIDE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Carson Ga:lloway, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Michael Curnow, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Jacob Cameron-Clarke, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Riley Law, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 11. Matt Muller, 12. Daniel Lavender, 13. Danny Wicks, 14. Blake Winmill, 15. Luke Collison. Manager: Joe Kinnane