McMahon brothers' off to United Kingdom with Emu's squad

HOWZAT: Hayden and Ben McMahon before leaving on their Northern NSW Emu's trip to Scotland.

HOWZAT: Hayden and Ben McMahon before leaving on their Northern NSW Emu's trip to Scotland. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: The McMahon brothers have forged a dynamic partnership for Harwood in the Clarence Valley and the pair will join forces earlier this year after both being selected to join the Northern NSW Emu's on a tour of the UK starting this week.

Ben and Hayden were formidable for Harwood last season as they took out the inaugural North Coast Premier League title in style and the brothers' are no strangers to spending a lot time together.

"We both worked with the same boss for eight years and we basically do everything on the farm together,” Ben McMahon said.

"We're virtually in each others pocket every second of the day.”

"It'll be good, I haven't done anything like that before so it will be good doing it with my brother,”

While this is Ben's second selection into the Emu's squad, Hayden was under the impression that he would be missing out once again but a late call-up meant the brothers would be touring together.

"I'm pretty shocked but I'm really happy,” Hayden McMahon said

"It should be good, he needs someone to look after him,” he joked.

"We get along pretty well so it's great to be able to join him over there. It will be a good learning curve for both of us.”

This is first time Hayden has been selected in the squad, called in after the withdrawal of the Sydney-based Randwick Petersham wicket keeper after his performances for North Coast at the NSW Country Championships in Inverell last November.

"I said yes straight away, you never know when you're going to get a chance like this,” Hayden said.

Ben was excited for his brother to be joining him in the United Kingdom after he toured with the Emu's last year.

"The first tour I went on was in New Zealand so it'll be good going over to the United Kingdom,” Ben said.

"It's a privilege to be picked again, especially with some of the guys they've got in the team.”

"Half the team is either playing first grade in Sydney or Brisbane now so there's definitely a few handy players.”

"I played with a couple of them in New Zealand and we've played against them a bit before as well.”

"We'll actually be playing the Scottish national team in four games so that will be a great test for us.”

The ICC One Day Cricket World Cup taking place at the same time sparking a massive interest for the sport in the area at the moment.

"There will be a good bit of hype around cricket over there at the moment,” Ben said.

"I suppose Mum and Dad are proud of us, they don't really say much.”

The Emu's format changing this year as it used to be exclusively under-21 players but the squad has been opened up to the general pool of young talent in the region.