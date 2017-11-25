McMahon realises dreams with Canada journey

EYEING OFF THE WORLD: Grafton sprinter Krystal McMahon has been given an opportunity to compete in Canada next year as part of the Sports Travel Australia team.

ATHLETICS: Grafton runner Krystal McMahon knows only one speed when she is on the track - flat out.

It is an ability which has helped the speedster excel in both 100m and 200m sprints at state level.

"I don't like jogging," she laughed.

But now she will take that speed to another level after the 13-year-old was offered the opportunity of a lifetime to compete in two Canada track meets in 2018.

McMahon was invited on a North America tour run by Sports Travel Australia after showing her ability at recent state PSSA championships.

It will be a major occasion for the young runner who has never travelled further than Sydney on a plane before.

"I was surprised and so stoked," McMahon said. "I can't wait to make new friends and meet new people from different states and countries."

With an international flavour to the meets, McMahon is likely to come up against speedsters from America and Canada, making for tough competition.

"I am a bit nervous but also excited at the same time," she said. "I actually think it will be harder than any athletics I have done before, there is more people and better people from all over the world.

"I don't really know what the competition is going to be like, but this is going to be an amazing opportunity."

Regardless of the competition, McMahon is striving to make herself ready for the trip, upping her training and sourcing a bit of high-profile help from Olympic gold medallist Glynis Nunn.

McMahon has had one session with the former heptathlon competitor and is hoping to make it a regular thing in the lead up to Canada.

"She looked at my style of running and helped make a few changes to make it better," McMahon said.

"It is great getting that coaching, she is a gold medallist and knows what it takes to achieve at that level."

Only this year McMahon broke her school's all-age record, beating out students four years older. She is a member of the Grafton Little Athletics Club.

The McMahon family thanked several local businesses for their support for the of the trip including Ken Dawes Denture Clinic, Jenny and Ken Dewar Chiropractor and John Williams Optometrist. If you want to help, phone 0481308779.