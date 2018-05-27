McMullan a Kensei winner

FOR A lifelong fan of racing, the chance to have his name associated with the Grafton Cup and become a part of the history of the racing in the Clarence Valley was a dream come true for Gerry McMullan.

The owner of G. McMullan Contracting started strong in the final four of the Kensei Club race before losing steam, but held on to win the Kensei Club and earn naming rights for the 2018 Grafton Cup.

An avid racing fan who has been involved in the industry for more than 30 years, Mr McMullan said it was a thrill to see his horse pass the post first.

"We've been in the Kensei Club for five years, so it was good to get the win,” Mr McMullan said.

"I feel sorry for Grubby (from Grafton Gas and Plumbing) who has been in it from the start and hasn't won it, but it's the luck of the draw.

"It is a part of history to be honest, to be the naming sponsor of the Grafton Cup, it's special.”

As one of the subcontractors left out of pocket from the controversial Ostwald Bros collapse late last year, Mr McMullan said the Kensei Club win was a personal victory.

"This is just something I've been in for the past five years, nothing to do with finance,” Mr McMullan said.

"They owe me x amount of money, and this isn't going to get it back.

"(The Grafton Cup) will be special and a challenge, because it's not just winning (the Kensei Club) you've got to put in a bit of work now to put a few things out there, banners and what have you.”