McPhersons Crossing injury sparks outrage

AFTER 10-year-old Max Southgate was injured at McPhersons Crossing, Clarence Valley Council have assured the community they are doing everything they can to keep the area clean.

Max, who severed a tendon in his foot, was swimming the popular swimming spot with his family during the hot weather the Clarence Valley have been experiencing.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said litter at McPhersons Crossing was an ongoing problem.

"We've installed bollards and made other barriers to try to prevent people getting right in there and leaving their mess, but they keep moving them,” he said.

"We clean the area regularly.

"The behaviour of people who leave the area in such a state is disgraceful and now they have an injury of a 10-year-old boy on their hands. I hope that plays on their conscience.

"Together with the Ballina shire and Richmond Valley councils, we have also put on an illegal dumping officer and will be deploying motion activated security cameras to try to catch people responsible for illegal dumping, wherever it occurs.

"We would also appreciate any help members of the public can offer. If they see people dumping illegally, let us know and we'll have our rangers investigate.”

Max Southgate who cut the tendon in his foot on a broken bottle at McPherson's Crossing. Caitlan Charles

Clarence Valley Council said McPhersons Crossing had been cleaned and the sings they had installed had been vandalised.

On Facebook, other community members have expressed concern over the misuse of McPhersons Crossing.

Reenylish Yo: "So sorry Lisa this is just disgusting, hope your lil man heals quickly... when we were there on Saturday there was a drunk man probably in his 40's, couldn't even stand up.. such gross behaviour for a family spot, it scared me that he was there with access to his car. This spot needs bins since some people are just too lazy to clean up after themselves and disrespect the land.... shame on these people!”

Beck Loy: "Yep it's bad, broken bottles, litter and nappies such a lovely spot well should be but a few are spoiling it and making it dangerous. Bins there would be handy.”

Kronic Sammy: "I always get my kids to wear shoes, the amount of bottles I have pulled out is ridiculous let alone picking up other people's rubbish and hooks.”