Brooke Nicole Smith had three MDMA pills before she was caught driving with the drug in her system while on her way to Mooloolaba.
Crime

MDMA ruins young woman's night out

Amber Hooker
by
19th Feb 2019 4:11 PM
A YOUNG driver's night out was cut short when police pulled her over on the way to Mooloolaba.

Brooke Nicole Smith passed the roadside breath test for alcohol, but when a drug test returned a positive reading she admitted to taking MDMA tablets in the hours before she drove.

The Caloundra woman told police she was on her way to Mooloolaba when she was intercepted on January 30.

 

Brooke Nicole Smith had nothing on her traffic or criminal history before she was pulled over by police last month.
Smith pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her system.

The court heard Smith had no criminal or traffic history.

"It's a shame to start your driving career like this," Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said, before she fined her $450, recorded a conviction and disqualified Smith from driving for one month.

