Mean aunty pockets nephew's gift card

MEANEST AUNT: Maureen Sandy, 60, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to stealing and spending a $500 gift card that was meant for her nephew. Ross Irby

IN A mean-spirited act, a young man's ageing aunty nicked a $500 gift card meant for his birthday and spent the lot.

While his 60-year-old aunty Maureen Sandy was at her nephew's hotel birthday celebration, a guest (who had to leave) gave Sandy the $500 Rebel Sports gift card to pass on to her nephew.

But the aunty never did. Instead, in a shameless act of greed, Sandy went on a shopping splurge.

Later in a text taunt to police, Sandy said "come find me".

Maureen Deidre Sandy, from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the $500 gift card in June.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Sandy attended the Raceview Tavern and identified herself to the male person as being the aunty of the gift card's intended recipient.

"She said to give her the gift card and she would pass it on. He left the party," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He later contacted his friend to see if he received the gift card and was told no.

"He did checks with Rebel Sports and discovered it had been used on June 20 to buy numerous clothes from a store."

The card buyer reported the theft to police.

Sgt Caldwell said CCTV footage from a Rebel Sports store in Redbank Plains identified Sandy as the shopper who used the gift card.

Police attempted to locate her and she told them she lived at One Mile.

Checks revealed there was no such address.

Sgt Caldwell said Sandy used the card to buy items valued at $480.95 with $500 compensation sought for the purchaser.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said it was 30 years since Sandy had been in trouble.

"She accepts that she took it. The intended user was her nephew and she has no excuses," Ms Oxley said.

Sandy instructed that she did give some clothes to her nephew.

"You are the aunty of the intended recipient,' Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

"Instead of passing it on, you went and splurged $480. You didn't take long to spend it.

"It was very unfair on the man who spent the $500 that he now has to wait so long to get his money back."

Ms Sturgess fined the dishonest aunty $250 - sent to SPER for a payment. And ordered Sandy to repay the $500 in three months.

No conviction was recorded.