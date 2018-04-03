Measles warning at two Queensland shopping centres

Logan residents have been told to be on high alert after a child visited two shopping centres while being infected with measles over the Easter long weekend.

The Metro South Public Health Unit has confirmed that it was not known that the child was infectious when they visited Logan Central Shopping Centre on March 29 and Arndale Shopping Centre in Springwood on April 2.

The child is believed to have visited Logan Central on the morning of March 29.

The exact times are not known but the child is believed to have visited Logan in the morning and Arndale about mid morning.

Public Health Physician Dr Kari Jarvinen said residents in the Brisbane southside and Logan areas in particular needed to be alert for symptoms.

"Measles is one of the most infectious of all communicable diseases and is spread by tiny

droplets through coughing and sneezing," Dr Jarvinen said.

"True measles is a serious viral infection that causes fever, lethargy, moist cough, runny

nose, then a red spotty rash and sore eyes a few days later. The rash often starts on the

face then becomes widespread over the body."

Dr Jarvinen said it was important for people who suspected they had measles to call the medical practice first so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease.