Measles alert issued for Gold Coast

A MEASLES alert has been issued for the Gold Coast after an infected traveller returned from overseas and attended a local hospital.

The Gold Coast Public Health Unit has warned a person confirmed to have measles attended Robina Hospital Emergency Department yesterday while infectious.

Gold Coast Public Health Unit Staff Specialist Dr Andre Wattiaux said there were only a handful of people in the waiting room at the same time as the infected person.

Those present at the time have all been contacted and provided with advice based on their individual circumstances.

The Public Health Unit is also working to contact those who may have come into contact with the infected person earlier in the week.

Members of the public have been advised to be alert for symptoms of measles.

The initial symptoms can include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body.

If you have any of the measles symptoms contact your GP. Patients are urged to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading it to others.

The measles vaccine is provided free for any person born after 1965.