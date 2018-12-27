Meat cleaver pulled in road rage incident

A SHOCKING road rage incident saw a man pull a meat cleaver on another driver in Brisbane's southwest.

The incident is believed to have started about 4pm Sunday, when 18-year-old Kyle McKay was driving with his girlfriend along Dandenong Rd, Jamboree Heights.

The two had been shopping for food for Christmas lunch.

A man allegedly pulled a meat cleaver on another driver in Brisbane's southwest. Picture: Nine News Queensland/Twitter

Mr McKay claims a blue Toyota Corolla pulled out in front of him from a side street as he drove along Dandenong Rd. He says he sounded his horn and drove around the Corolla, when he claims the other driver started abusing him.

He claims the Corolla then tailgated him and his girlfriend for about three kilometres to Darra Station Rd, where Mr McKay says he pulled over.

He claims the other driver then pulled out a meat cleaver from the back of his car.

"He started running at us with the knife (holding it above his head) like he was getting ready to swing it at someone," Mr McKay told Nine News.

"We just ran and my girlfriend was a bit afraid he might throw it.

"It was pretty scary at the time."

Mr McKay then drove off.

Police told The Courier-Mail they were unable to find a complaint made about the incident.