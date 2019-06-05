Albo reveals his State of Origin munchies

Anthony Albanese wears a South Sydney Rabbitohs scarf during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, in 2014.

ANTHONY Albanese supports Queensland 365 days of the year, but only 362 nights.

Federal politics is not immune to the Origin fever that sweeps the country for three nights of the year.

Despite being in Maroons heartland and undoubtedly surrounded by Queensland supporters at the Andergrove Tavern last night, the new Federal Labor leader affectionately known as 'Albo' declared his support for the Blues.

A life-long NSW supporter, Albo said he had a soft spot for the South Sydney Rabbitohs players in the side.

"I'm a South Sydney fanatic, I was on the board of Souths for years, and I am a life-member, so Damien Cook I just think is a phenomenal player who changes the power balance in a side, because he's not just a hooker, he's a runner and and he gets that go forward in a way," Albo said.

"I haven't seen a hooker like him for a while, he's really changed the game."

Cook is one of three Souths players in the NSW Origin side, including Cody Walker and Cameron Murray.

Like many Queenslanders and New South Welshmen who will sit down to watch the game tonight, Albo is likely to have a beer in one hand, and a pie, his favourite Origin snack, in the other.