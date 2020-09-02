Mechanic’s slap on wrist for punching paramedic

An apprentice mechanic who punched a paramedic trying to treat his injuries outside a nightclub has been handed his punishment.

AN apprentice mechanic who punched a paramedic trying to treat his injuries outside a nightclub will only have to perform 200 hours community service and pay $1000 for his crime.

Jay Volkmer was tight-lipped as he left Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old had pleaded guilty to serious assault of a public officer causing bodily harm.

Shocking CCTV footage and body worn camera vision of the incident showed the moment Volkmer lashed out at the 58-year-old paramedic at the top of the stairs outside Cocktails Nightclub about 11.30pm on January 18 this year.

The paramedic can be seen crouching down trying to treat Volkmer's head injuries.

Volkmer suddenly lashed out, punching the ambulance officer in the face, and knocking him back.

The paramedic was left with a split lip.

Volkmer's friends can be heard yelling in the background: "Stop it, they are trying to help you bro."

Jay Volkmer (dark blue shirt) leaves court in Southport. Picture: Lea Emery.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dan McShane said paramedics were called after Volkmer had been involved in an incident inside the nightclub which left him with head injuries.

"The community at large will denounce this kind of conduct towards a person who is just trying to help him," he said.

"The paramedic is at his work and he has been assaulted."

Magistrate Michelle Dooley sentenced Volkmer to 200 hours community service and ordered he pay the paramedic $1000 in compensation.

The maximum penalty for serious assault of a public officer is 14 years.

"Our community could not function without paramedics," she said.

"I do accept you had some injuries but also clearly you were affected by alcohol or drugs in some way.

"That was something you had chosen to do and the person who had to bear the brunt of that was this paramedic."

Defence lawyer Shane McDowell, of McMillan Criminal Lawyers, said Volkmer had been out celebrating his sister's 22 birthday.

He said the incident inside the nightclub left him with head injuries and bruised ribs.

"He was unconscious at some stage inside the premises... was in and out of consciousness and has no memory of the incident," he said.

Mr McDowell said Volkmer was in a stable relationship and his partner was pregnant.

Originally published as Mechanic's slap on wrist for punching paramedic