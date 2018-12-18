Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern Rivers man used cannabis to ease his neck pain.
A Northern Rivers man used cannabis to ease his neck pain. Eliza Goetze
Crime

Medical cannabis laws won't protect you, says magistrate

Liana Turner
by
18th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man who claimed to have been using cannabis for his neck pain has been warned Australia's medical cannabis laws don't allow patients to self-medicate.

The 40-year-old appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday, when he entered a guilty plea to his charge of drug possession.

Magistrate David Heilpern dismissed the charge under Section 10.

But he warned the man this wouldn't happen again.

The court heard the man, who had no prior criminal record, had been left unable to work after a neck injury.

He was heavily medicated, but turned to cannabis and was charged after being caught with the drug in his possession.

"If you want to use medical cannabis ... you can, in most of the United States, Europe ... and New Zealand," Mr Heilpern said.

"But you can't here, without a prescription."

He said the man would "never get a prescription for neck pain" under Australia's current legislation.

court laws magistrate medical cannabis
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    News TWO men have drowned and one remains missing after a group of six people went swimming at a beach on Monday night.

    • 18th Dec 2018 6:27 AM
    Roads, ferry still out of action

    Roads, ferry still out of action

    Weather Keep an eye out for water on the road

    • 18th Dec 2018 6:59 AM
    WILD WET: Huge rainfall totals across Valley... what's next?

    premium_icon WILD WET: Huge rainfall totals across Valley... what's next?

    Weather Glenreagh received 264mm of rain on Sunday night

    Christmas lights: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners