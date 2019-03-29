Medical centre wins approval tick from council

"SHOCKED” residents fearing a proposed medical centre and pharmacy's opening hours will impact the amenity of their lives have not swayed Clarence Valley councillors.

At Tuesday's meeting councillors approved a medical centre and ancillary pharmacy to operate at 202 Queen St, Grafton, seven-days-a-week, with the pharmacy to open from 7am to 9pm each day.

Condition 51, about opening hours, was hotly debated.

Cr Richie Williamson opened by moving the development's approval with reduced setbacks and landscaping but also cutting the opening hours on Sundays from 7am to 9pm to 8am to 4pm.

It provoked Mayor Jim Simmons to comment, "Cr Williamson, I'm not sure, do people not get as sick on Sunday?”

That was the cue for Cr Karen Toms to move an amendment matching Sunday's opening hours to the 7am to 9pm on the other six days.

"People are sick not just Monday to Friday and perhaps Saturday,” she said. "They're sick any day of the week and being sick sometimes means you need pharmaceutical prescriptions.”

Cr Williamson agreed many pharmacies opened 24-hours-a-day every day, but not all.

He said he had listened to nearby residents, who had been in the gallery last week for the discussion on this matter in the committee meeting.

"Their amenity is important to them and they thought the Sunday hours would be onerous on their amenity,” he said.

Cr Peter Ellem agreed, describing the look on the faces of those in the gallery as one of "shock” when they heard the 7am to 9pm hours proposal.

Cr Jason Kingsley recalled neighbours of the GP Superclinic in Grafton also complaining about extended pharmacy hours

"At least one has since told me they hardly noticed it, once it opened,” he said.