Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

A Nimbin man who couldn't get his medical cannabis prescription filled during the Christmas break has been convicted for possessing cannabis.

Gerhard Wilfred Weihermann, 62, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.

Weihermann had been searched by police in Nimbin on December 31 after officers witnessed him in Allsop Park on Cullen Street meeting with a "group of people known to police for drug supply offences", court documents revealed.

When police approached him, they could see a sum of cash in Weihermann's top shirt pocket and suspected he had drugs on his person.

Documents show Weihermann was cooperative with police and had stated he had just purchased two "half ounces" before producing two resealable sandwich bags containing cannabis.

He told police he had paid $350 for the drugs to use for personal use.

The court heard the total amount of cannabis was 33 grams.

Weihermann further explained in court that he did have a prescription for medicinal cannabis he used for anxiety and lower back pain, but he was unable to get it refilled during the Christmas period.

Magistrate Michael Dakin told Weihermann there was a distinct difference between medicinal cannabis and drugs you buy from the street.

"The drug you buy from the Hemp Embassy is different to the one you get prescribed from a doctor," Mr Dakin said.

"A lot of people suffer lower back pain and don't resort to cannabis use."

Weihermann told the court he had "come to the conclusion" he didn't want to continue using cannabis and had since sought out other rehabilitative therapies, including physio for his back pain.

He was convicted and fined $300 by the court.