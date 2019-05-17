Medicine Ball looking to get on a roll at Grafton today

John Shelton-trained galloper Medicine Ball, with strapper Candice Woodhouse, will look to back up a last-start win when it takes on the MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL JUNE 8 ONLY CLASS 1 HANDICAP (1420 METRES) this afternoon.

CLASS 1 HCP: After making the journey north from Victoria to Grafton, four-year-old gelding Medicine Ball seems to have settled in and is enjoying life with trainer John Shelton, if his last-start win is anything to go by.

Medicine Ball overcame a tough barrier draw in the Edwards Irrigation Consulting Maiden Plate (1410m) at Grafton last week before finding the front with 600m remaining and powering home to seal its maiden win.

The win was one of three for Shelton on a successful day at the track and he will be hoping Medicine Ball can do the same again in this afternoon's Membership Special June 8 Only Class 1 Handicap (1420m).

"I've only given him the one start but I've been happy with him since he has arrived from Victoria," Shelton said.

"He won last start from a wide gate and he has got another wide gate again so he will have to put in another good race today."

It seems the connections of champion gelding Belflyer know a good horse when they see it, as they also have a stake in Medicine Ball.

"He was on the market and the people who bought Belflyer bought him and they've brought them a bit of luck," Shelton said.

Despite the wide barrier draw, Shelton said he was confident Medicine Ball could get the job done again.

"I'd like to have drawn an inside draw considering we have gone up in class but I think he will be up to the challenge," he said.