Meet the five men still missing from our region Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

STEPHEN COLIN BRYANT

THE case of missing Tucabia man Stephen Colin Bryant is almost 30 years old and still no closer to being solved.

Stephen Colin Bryant

On December 23, 1993 Stephen accepted an invitation to come over to a neighbour's house for Christmas dinner. He never arrived.

On February 14, 1994, the neighbour went to Ulmarra Police Station and reported Stephen missing.

Stephen lived alone in a house at Lot 3, Section 6, Bellingen St, Tucabia.

When police came to his home to begin their investigation of his disappearance, food was in the cupboard, his clothes were untouched and the power and the telephone were still connected.

In addition to his undisturbed house, investigators found Stephen had not accessed his bank account since December 16, 1993.

Grafton detectives have continued investigations into Stephen's disappearance and followed a number of lines of inquiry.

Then, in 2015, Detective Sergeant Grahame Burke said all leads had been exhausted.

"Unfortunately we are no closer to solving this case than when it was initially investigated in 1994," he said.

GERARDUS BAKKENHOVEN

ILUKA resident, 88-year-old Gerardus Bakkenhoven was last seen at his home on Charles Street on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

Gerardus Bakkenhoven

Mr Bakkenhoven's daily routine included sitting on his balcony every morning, before riding his bicycle from Iluka township to nearby Woody Head or Shark Bay to go swimming.

However, after he was not seen for several consecutive days his neighbours contacted police.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Local Area Command launched an investigation into the incident in an effort to locate him.

Local police conducted extensive searches of the local area, including Mr Bakkenhoven's regular bike routes and favourite swimming holes; however, they've failed to find any sign of him.

During a subsequent search of his home, investigators found Mr Bakkenhoven's wallet containing cash, his driver's licence, Medicare card and pension card, on his kitchen bench.

Mr Bakkenhoven's white Suzuki van was found unlocked in the carport and the keys were also found inside his home.

Further inquiries also revealed there have been no financial transactions since he went missing last year.

PATRICK RAYMOND KEAR

On Friday, May 27 2016, Patrick Raymond Kear was reported missing to police after he failed to return to his home at Parker Rd, Lanitza.

The last confirmed sighting of Patrick, aged 51, reported to police was in late January 2016, however, he was known to frequent the Armidale area and Queensland. Concerns were held for Patrick's welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

Patrick Raymond Kear NSW Police

Strike Force Noorinan was established to investigate Patrick's disappearance with detectives releasing CCTV footage, in 2017, of a man they believe might hold a few clues into Patrick's disappearance.

Mr Kear is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180 to 185cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair and a short greying beard. He may be wearing grey-coloured camouflage pants.

Andrew Robert Inglis

ANDREW ROBERT INGLIS

On December 26, 1985, Andrew packed up his belongings following a dispute and left Yamba in a red 1979 Datsun sedan (Rego SR869). He was never heard from again.

Andrew was 19 at the time of his disappearance, described as medium build with red/ginger hair and green eyes.

John Green has been missing since 2003 AFP

JOHN RAY GREEN

John Ray Green was last seen early May 2003 by his neighbours. He told his neighbours he was going to Sydney to attend a funeral. John's Vehicle was located by a camper in the Dalmorton forest area.