Meet our mummas: Gisela

SHE is bubbly, she is bright, she is Gisela, our mumma from Coffs Harbour

Persona: Down to earth, Christian girl-next-door mum

Age: 34

Lives: Coffs Harbour

Kids: Two kids, 2.5 and 5 months.

How would you describe being a mum? Awesome, I love it. I had six years of not falling pregnant and I really wanted to be a mum, and wanted to relish in the moment when it got here. Made the decision to be a happy mum and not sweat the bad stuff.

What advice would you give to other mums out there who struggle with the same issues as you? Do what works for you and what makes your family happy. Hear them out, but take it with a grain of salt.

Tell us about an embarrassing moment that has happened to you in the past with your kids? The oldest does the normal pointing out people who look different and that can be embarrassing but nothing too bad.

What's the one issue you grapple with internally regarding your life and kids? The one ongoing battle is diet. The kinds of foods we eat. I have both extremes of super healthy and crazy junk food to balance out. My husband's family, who we're quite close to, have family dinner once a week and there's always heaps of veggies and healthy foods for dinner, but then there's the fizzy, lollies and ice cream that's not so healthy. My two year old has a sweet tooth and I struggle to get veggies in her, so she will want the sugary food bad. So at times that's a big concern and a struggle for me.

Who has shaped you as a person/been influential in your life? Mixed bag of people. I come from a strict Catholic upbringing, but I admired my mum's faith in that. She's shaped who I am, my values and my parenting style. Not the same style, but in a different way as it's not what I had when I was a kid, and not what I want to be as a parent. Husband also plays a big role in that.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Who is your idol and why? I have a lot of women in my family who I respect and look up to. My Grandmother was so sweet. With all people in my life, I've taken parts from them. Also my faith; I look to the ways of the lord and take learnings from the bible and Catholic learnings.