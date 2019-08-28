Meet our new police recruits on the beat

NEW ON THE BEAT: Probationary Constable Neven Kim (left) and Tyler Fawcett (right) with Chief Inspector Jo Reid.

Jarrard Potter

WHEN probationary constables Neven Kim and Tyler Fawcett first heard six months ago they were going to be posted to Grafton Police Station upon leaving the NSW Police Force academy in Goulburn earlier this month, the pair had to Google where the Clarence Valley was.

Tuesday was the first day on the beat for the pair, who both said they're looking forward to learning more about the community they will serve for the next three years.

"Coming into the station the officers have shown us a really warm welcome," Constable Kim said.

"I had driven past here on trips to Brisbane, so I have been past Grafton but this is the first time I've been here."

Probationary Constables Kim and Fawcett are two of the six new recruits assigned to the Coffs/Clarence Police District from Class 338, where 269 new recruits were added to ranks of the NSW Police Force.

Despite not knowing much about the area, the Clarence Valley experience has so far been positive for the two 23-year-olds.

"First impressions have been good, I've been impressed with Grafton itself," Constable Fawcett said.

Before joining the NSW Police Force, Constable Kim was a corrections officer with Corrective Services, while Constable Fawcett worked in carpentry and construction.

"Joining the police was something that I always wanted to do and I thought it'd be a good career path," Constable Fawcett said.

Constable Kim said he was excited for his new career path.

"It's a challenging job and I want to be challenged, and I like working as part as a team," he said.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said the pair were a long way from home, with Constable Kim moving from Sydney and Constable Fawcett hailing from the Southern Highlands region.

Chief Insp Reid said the new recruits will benefit from a range of experiences during their three-year tenure of general duties at Coffs/Clarence Police District.

"We'll expose them to as much as we can here, so they'll get to spend some time with Traffic and Highway Patrol, our pro-active unit, our detectives, and things like that," Chief Insp Reid said.

"These next three years are to give them a good grounding and cut their teeth in general duties, which encompasses everything, and the world is their oyster after that."