Meet our own Croc Dundee

by Caitlan Charles

THERE had been 100 days without rain in the lead up to Michael Sullivan starting work in the Clarence Valley. But on his very first day, it bucketed down with rain.

So, instead of working, Michael headed to Grafton to watch Crocodile Dundee. On his way home, he stopped in Maclean and found himself looking at the real estate, where he discovered a pocket of land on the Clarence River estuary, buried in the bushland of Ashby.

It was perfect, an oasis only 20 minutes from Yamba and even less from the highway. But you would never know.

It wasn't long before the picturesque property became Michael's Eco Resort.

"Most of my weekends are booked out with fishing clubs or family birthdays, people can have the whole place to themselves,” he said.

"I'm sort of married to the property, there are always people turning up and things to do.

"We do canoeing, fishing, bushwalking, bird watching, relaxing. It's a very quiet little spot. It's not like a National Park... once you are up here, you can shut the gate and people feel like they are in the middle of no-where.”

When Michael first moved to the Clarence, he was travelling around Australia and he said you can drive a lot further and not find anything better.

Michael said when you look around his eco-resort, there is almost nothing built by man, and what is there, looks like it belongs.

"You know how people look forward to weekends,” he said of how many visitors he gets to the resort.

"I look forward to Monday.”

He may have been watching Crocodile Dundee before he found the property, but for the some of the children who come to stay at his resort, he is known as Mick Dundee himself.

"The kids love it, I've got a sense of humour when it comes to that,” he said. "It makes kids feel comfortable being here. If he looks like someone, like Steve Irwin. The backpackers enjoy it too, I've always got to be in a photo. You've got an attribute, you run with it.”

