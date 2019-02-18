Meet Poppy the travelling poo emoji

Dannielle Bower was just 28-years-old when she was given life-changing news.

Ms Bower was diagnosed with bowel cancer before she had even turned 30, and now as a stage four cancer survivor, she is doing everything she can to get the word out that bowel cancer is not just an "older persons disease".

Poppy the travelling poo emoji is a new campaign Ms Bower created to get people talking about bowel cancer.

"I thought it would be would a fun way to break that ice around bowel cancer, a lot of people find it can be quite confronting because it is a bodily part," she said.

Dannielle Bower

"I was in the prime of my life, and it just came upon me."

"I was working full time, but something just wasn't right. I was fatigued, there was a few signs and symptoms."

"It was a big shock because bowel cancer is often known as an older person's disease."

After multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and extended time away from the job she loves at Good Start Early Learning Centre, the Grafton local said she has "been getting fantastic results".

She hoped the campaign would raise awareness around the disease and raise money for Bowel Cancer Australia.

"I would just really love to support something that supported me during a tough journey,"

"It really captures my heart that we have such a giving community."

Poppy will travel to various stores, schools and events throughout the Clarence Valley spending a few weeks at a time in each location.

Ms Bower said she hoped to get Poppy to attend some of Grafton's biggest events such as the Jacaranda Festival and the Grafton Show.

All funds raised will be donated to Bowel Cancer Australia.