MEET RHUMB: New barge arrives on the Clarence River

HERE TO HELP: The second barge, Rhumb, arrives in Grafton to help with the construction of the new Grafton bridge yesterday at about 11.15am.
HERE TO HELP: The second barge, Rhumb, arrives in Grafton to help with the construction of the new Grafton bridge yesterday at about 11.15am.
Caitlan Charles
RHUMB came rumbling down the Clarence River yesterday morning, ready to give the Maeve Anne a helping hand in the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

The two barges will work together to help deliver the $240 million Grafton bridge project, which will be the second crossing over the mighty Clarence River at Grafton.

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is excited by the arrival of Rhumb as it means the new bridge is getting closer and closer to completion.

"The 41-metre vessel named Rhumb is a welcome addition after spending time in Harwood being fitted with project specific equipment," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Rhumb will complement the Maeve Anne barge which has been on-site working on the new Grafton Bridge since May this year.

"Maeve Anne will continue to install pile casings and excavate inside the piles, while Rhumb will complete the reinforcement cage installation and concrete work.

"Rhumb is fitted with a massive 130 tonne crane to help with the heavy lifting.

"Pier skirts are expected to be lifted into place in the coming months which will enable the piers to start being built on top of the piles which are already in the river.

"This follows soft soil work on the new south side road approach, the continuation of utility relocations and building of the pre-cast facility in South Grafton."

The new bridge is on track to be open to traffic in 2019.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner
