Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.
The Daily Examiner editor Bill North. Adam Hourigan
Community

Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

9th Mar 2021 3:00 PM

The Daily Examiner will host a free morning tea for its subscribers and potential subscribers to explain how to make the most of our local news service.

During the morning, we will take you through some upcoming changes to our local online news, including some exciting new improvements.

The session will be a great opportunity to meet our editor Bill North and local journalists.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, numbers will be limited and we ask that you pre-register.

We plan to have about 40 people at each session and will run a number of sessions.

REGISTER FOR THE FREE SESSION HERE

During each session, we will show you how to the make the most of your news subscription.

We will cover things like finding the digital edition, my tributes, local news, updating your profile and accessing subscription rewards.

Spaces are limited for the March 30 sessions so we urge you to get in early to register for the free session.

All the details are here

bill north daily examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #14

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #14

        Cricket Find out who’s carrying form ahead of the Clarence River Cricket Association finals...

        Get in quick: Tickets on sale for Coffs’ first NRL match

        Premium Content Get in quick: Tickets on sale for Coffs’ first NRL match

        Sport One of the biggest sporting events in the region's history is due to kick-off in...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.