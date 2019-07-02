Meet the 81-year-old cancer fighter taking on the Marathon

Not one to let anything get in the way of his goals, cancer fighter Robert Kendall wants to raise $10,000 for cancer research by running the half marathon. Here's how you can help him reach his goal.

Now the cancer fighter is running his first 21 kilometre half marathon at the age of 81 after getting a new lease on life.

The Australian Cancer Research Foundation is a charity very dear to Mr Kendall's heart and one of the items on his bucket list is to raise $10,000 for cancer research.

Robert Kendall , 81 is preparing for the half marathon at Broadwater Parklands. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Mr Kendall has so far raised $7582 of his $10,000 goal and is hoping to raise the rest by running the half marathon this Sunday.

And he has had some rather inventive ways of raising the money so far.

On his 76th birthday, after losing a friend to brain cancer, Mr Kendall jumped out of an aeroplane with his mates ashes strapped to him in order to raise money.

The thrill seeker also went on his first rollercoaster ride on the Green Lantern at Movie World, followed by a high trapeze swing, some scooter rides and the Q1 stair climb.

"I have a passion for life and want to live life to the fullest," he said.

"I like to get out, have fun and stay physically active.

"I am determined to help find the cures for cancer for the future of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren".

Mr Kendall's journey with cancer began back in 1995, when is was discovered Mr Kendall had advanced stage of bowel cancer during a routine medical exam.

He was immediately admitted to hospital where testing found he had just one litre of blood in his body and required 26 hours of blood transfusions followed by an operation.

At the time, doctors gave Mr Kendall a 15 per cent chance of surviving the operation to which Mr Kendall replied, "don't worry, I'll be back, I've got too much to do" as he went under anaesthetic.

Since his diagnoses, he has worked to raise awareness and funds for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation while also spending his time at the Gold Coast Turf Club six days a week working with the horses.

Click here to donate.