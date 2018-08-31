Meet the 88 year old tennis player going for gold
MARGARET Fisher is a rock star of aging- there is simply no other way of putting it.
At 88 years-of-age Margaret, from Byron Bay is training five days a week in preparation for the 2018 Super Seniors World Team Championships in Umag Croatia later this month.
Ranked Number One in Australia in the 85 plus division, the great-grandmother won silver in the singles and gold in the doubles at the 2016 Championships. Margaret had even set up a GoFund Me page to get herself to the tournament.
But she was surprised mid-training session on Tuesday morning by Tarnya Sim from Feros Care with a cheque for $4000 to help make the dream come true.
"Margaret to us is a real rockstar of aging and the reason we have decided to sponsor her is that she sets a great example to our community of what it is to age with a positive attitude," Ms Sim said.
"She breaks the stereotypes of aging- people don't expect to hear about someone training five times a week and heading off to represent their country at an International Tennis Championship.
"Its about having a go- getting out there and having a crack, don't stop moving and embrace life."
Margaret was overwhelmed by the support offered by Feros Care.
"This is the best possible news I could have received, its just so very generous of them to be quite honest," Margaret said.
"Now I know I have the money and the entries are in I can concentrate on training and just go."
Margaret began her career in tennis in Albury and played at Wimbledon in 1953 before putting tennis on hold to raise a family. Having picked up the racquet again later in life she now feels better than she did in her 50's or 60's.
"Returning to the court is the best decision I ever made," she said.
"It sometimes seems surreal to once again be playing in an overseas tournament, but I can't wait to have another shot at the gold in Croatia."
Feros Care CEO Jennene Buckley said the organisation was honoured to play a role in helping the Aussie champion become a world champion
"She epitomises everything we look for in our Feros Heroes - passion, enthusiasm and the willingness to take risks - and are looking forward to watching her make a mark in Croatia," she said.