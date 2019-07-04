Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Equestrian's primary benefactor, billionaire Terry Snow (left) with Olympian Brett Parbery and horse Spot On at his property at Bawley Point on the NSW south coast.
Equestrian's primary benefactor, billionaire Terry Snow (left) with Olympian Brett Parbery and horse Spot On at his property at Bawley Point on the NSW south coast. John Feder
Business

Meet the billionaire who just bought half a Coast city

Scott Sawyer
by
4th Jul 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who's bought up half of the region's new major city is a billionaire, equestrian-loving yachtie.

In 2017 he debuted on the Financial Review Rich List's billionaire's club, and has been a long-time Rich Lister.

READ: Rich lister snaps up half of Coast's $5b mega-community

He owns an 860ha property at Bawley Point, on the New South Wales south coast, on which he's built a $100 million horse facility catering for all equestrian sports.

The Australian Financial Review reported he was also breeding stock horses on the property.

Mr Snow is yachting royalty in Australia.

 

PM Tony Abbott with Stephen Byron, Managing Director of Canberra Airport and Canberra Airport Owner Terry Snow at the official opening of the re-modeled and expanded Canberra Airport terminal.
PM Tony Abbott with Stephen Byron, Managing Director of Canberra Airport and Canberra Airport Owner Terry Snow at the official opening of the re-modeled and expanded Canberra Airport terminal. Kym Smith

His brother, George, raced Sydney to Hobart races on 24m maxi Brindabella, while Mr Snow has built and sailed his own yacht.

His daughter was a champion road cyclist.

The Canberra-born former accountant and property developer owns Canberra Airport, having purchased it from the Federal Government in 1998.

 

DEAL 19 APRIL 2019 PM Tony Abbott with Stephen Byron, Managing Director of Canberra Airport and Canberra Airport Owner Terry Snow at the official opening of the remodeled and expanded Canberra Airport terminalPic : Kym Smith
DEAL 19 APRIL 2019 PM Tony Abbott with Stephen Byron, Managing Director of Canberra Airport and Canberra Airport Owner Terry Snow at the official opening of the remodeled and expanded Canberra Airport terminalPic : Kym Smith SUPPLIED

More Stories

aura caloundra south development property stockland terry snow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    premium_icon Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    News It's now been just over a year since an act of arson destroyed the historic Glenreagh Catholic church.

    What's your vision for See Park?

    What's your vision for See Park?

    Council News Clarence Valley Council are looking for feedback on the popular park

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    Opinion State Government funding for thousands more teachers, nurses, police

    Labor MP says Nationals are hypocrits over energy job cuts

    premium_icon Labor MP says Nationals are hypocrits over energy job cuts

    Politics Nationals hypocritcal over electricity job losses says ALP