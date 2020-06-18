Menu
2020 Jacaranda Queen candidate Ella Sear.
Meet your Jacaranda Queen candidate Ella Sear

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
2020 Jacaranda Queen Candidate: Ella Sear

Age: 18

Occupation: Barista/Cafe Assistant employed by Toast Espresso

Sponsor: Toast Espresso - "Toast Espresso is a place where locals love to meet. The cafe opens early for coffee and breakfast seven days a week. The Hackett family own the cafe and they love celebrating at Jacaranda time".

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

I love being part of the Clarence Valley community and enjoy the opportunity to spend time with my family and friends. I love the laid-back lifestyle that Grafton offers and the feeling that you are part of something bigger than yourself. There are lots of great places to go and things to do, like the river and the beaches, restaurants and cafe scene and sport.

How do you spend your spare time?

I like to spend my spare time hanging out with my family and friends and going to the beach. I play all sorts of sports and I love basketball, swimming and soccer. We've got heaps of animals and I enjoy spending time with them too, especially our horses and dogs. I like to get involved in community events too and volunteer for things like the Ride for Youth.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I decided to become a candidate this year because I thought it would be a fun way to

challenge myself. I also like the idea of being a part of this iconic community event and

encouraging other young people to get involved too. It's a fairly unique way to give back to our community and I am looking forward to meeting lots of new people along the way.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Queen Crowning has always been special because I usually attend with my Nan and have

spent years watching my cousins perform on stage. I also love the floats and the Venetian

Carnival. I think it's great how all of the local businesses get involved too. It has been fun to be involved in Toast's Jacaranda celebrations over the past couple of years; the purple throne is always a hit.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

It's an absolute privilege to be involved in such an iconic event, let alone to contemplate

becoming Queen or Princess. For me it's about the experience and what I can learn along the

way. It's not something I had really considered doing now and it would be great if I can

encourage other young woman to step up and get involved in future festivals.

Grafton Daily Examiner

