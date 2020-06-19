Meet your Jacaranda Queen candidate Jessie Dee McLachlan

2020 Jacaranda Queen candidate: Jessie Dee McLachlan

Age: 29

Workplace: Lifestyle Support Worker employed by Caringa Australia

Sponsor: Caringa Australia - "Caringa Australia was created by community for community. It offers a wide range of services to people living with disability. Caringa Australia supports the experience and enjoyment of 'A complete life'."

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

Grafton is my hometown and always will be where my heart is as my family and friends live here. The people are friendly and the scenery is beautiful. Looking out at the river is such a relaxed environment with a diverse community.

How do you spend your spare time?

Enjoying my time with my son, family and friends.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I have seen contestants from previous years and I know contestants from last year who have enjoyed the experience. This has encouraged me to become a Queen Candidate this year.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

Jacaranda Thursday since I was young and now with my own son, enjoying the breakfast at

Market Square then looking at the markets and watching the acts from the local businesses.

Seeing everyone dressed up and enjoying the Jacaranda festivities brings happiness to me.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

Since watching the Queen crowning ceremony over many years since a little girl, I have always dreamt of being a Queen Candidate. It would be mean so much to me to be the

Jacaranda Queen or a Princess and be an ambassador of the Grafton and give support to the

community.