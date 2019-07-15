Meet the candidates: Aneka Larkin

Sponsor: Red Hot Hair

Age: 13

School attending and class: Grafton High (Year 8)

How long have you lived in Grafton? 10 years

What do you like about living here? I like living in Grafton because I have family and friends to relax with.

How do you spend your spare time?

I spend my spare time dancing, singing, acting, and hanging out with my friends.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I became a candidate when I saw all the photos (of former Jacaranda Queens) in the I Scream shop.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

My favourite event is Jacaranda Thursday because I can spend time with family and friends.

Tomorrow: Meet Chelsea Hughes.