Meet the candidates: Aneka Larkin
Sponsor: Red Hot Hair
Age: 13
School attending and class: Grafton High (Year 8)
How long have you lived in Grafton? 10 years
What do you like about living here? I like living in Grafton because I have family and friends to relax with.
How do you spend your spare time?
I spend my spare time dancing, singing, acting, and hanging out with my friends.
Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?
I became a candidate when I saw all the photos (of former Jacaranda Queens) in the I Scream shop.
What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?
My favourite event is Jacaranda Thursday because I can spend time with family and friends.
Tomorrow: Meet Chelsea Hughes.