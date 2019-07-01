Meet the Candidates: Angela Bolger

Employed and sponsored by: The Book Warehouse

Age: 20 years

How long have you lived in Grafton: 17 years.

What do you like about living here: The environment and the history. Grafton is a picturesque city all year around; everything here has historical value and I adore that.

How do you spend your spare time: I've always loved to read since I was was young. I also spend a large portion of my spare time studying.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: A past Matron of Honour told me about what it was like to be a candidate. I've always loved the festival but was never able to participate. It was a great opportunity to network and become more involved with the community.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: I'd be incredibly honoured, but I'd be pleased either way. The fun is in the journey. Anyone of the 2019 candidates are deserving.

