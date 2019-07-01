Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Angela Bolger.
Angela Bolger.
News

Meet the Candidates: Angela Bolger

Lesley Apps
by
1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Employed and sponsored by: The Book Warehouse

Age: 20 years

How long have you lived in Grafton: 17 years.

What do you like about living here: The environment and the history. Grafton is a picturesque city all year around; everything here has historical value and I adore that.

How do you spend your spare time: I've always loved to read since I was was young. I also spend a large portion of my spare time studying.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: A past Matron of Honour told me about what it was like to be a candidate. I've always loved the festival but was never able to participate. It was a great opportunity to network and become more involved with the community.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: I'd be incredibly honoured, but I'd be pleased either way. The fun is in the journey. Anyone of the 2019 candidates are deserving.

Tomorrow: Meet Hayley Hedges.

jacaranda2019 jacaranda queen
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Our precious history to get a new safe home

    premium_icon Our precious history to get a new safe home

    Council News Schaeffer House will get a purpose built archive building to house our history

    Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

    premium_icon Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

    Crime It is alleged the argument was over a cigarette

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 23 - 29 June, 2019

    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime READ: A list of everyone in court today in the Clarence Valley

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:28 AM