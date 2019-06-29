Meet the Candidates: Ashleigh Sampson

Employed by: Woolworths (service cashier).

Sponsored by: The Village Green Hotel Grafton.

Age: 23.

How long have you lived in Grafton: Seven years.

What do you like about living here: I like that it is a small country town with a lot of history and a great family community which I'm proud to be raising my son in.

How do you spend your spare time: When I'm not at work you will find me spending time with either my son and family or at the gym.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: Originally I became a candidate to be alongside my dear friend Hayley Hedges, but more so for the opportunity to further increase my public speaking skills and to see what goes into making the Jacaranda Festival. Also putting myself out there to meet new people.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: I would love the opportunity to represent Grafton, expand my public profile and be a role model for the younger generation.