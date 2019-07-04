Menu
Ashton Blackadder.
News

Meet the candidates: Ashton Blackadder

Lesley Apps
by
4th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
Employed and sponsored by: Grafton Friendlies Discount Pharmacy (pharmacy assistant)

How long have you lived in Grafton: 22 years, born and raised.

What do you like about living here: I like having such a close-knit community, for example whenever there's tragedy, we all come together and support one another or whenever something good happens, like Jacaranda for example, we all come together and celebrate.

How do you spend your spare time: I enjoy quality time with family and friends, going on road trips, playing around with make-up and cuddling with my pets.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: For the experience, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I hope to learn and grow as a person during this time.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: It would be an honour and mean the world to me. It would prove to myself that with hard work and passion you can do anything.

Tomorrow: Meet Holly Hastings.

jacaranda2019 jacaranda festival jacaranda queen
