Meet the Candidates: Brigette Jamieson

Age: 13

School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College - Year 8

How long have you lived in Grafton? I was born in Grafton and have lived here all my life.

What do you like about living here? Grafton is a friendly diverse town with a wonderful sense of community spirit. It has beautiful trees and historic buildings and a lovely river. Our Jacaranda Festival highlights all things beautiful about Grafton, the scenery, the history and the people.

How do you spend your spare time? Dancing, doing drama, enjoying time with my friends and family, attending community events in the local area, doing art, sewing and cooking.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate? I wanted to be more involved in the festival I have grown up with and love; to make new friendships; to get a greater understanding of the connection with my community; to improve my confidence and public speaking skills; to be a role model and inspire other young girls, particularly those struggling with confidence.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

Having been born and raised in Grafton I have always been involved in as many Jacaranda events as possible. There are so many wonderful aspects of the festival but the Queen's crowning ceremony is probably the most special to me. Having been a cape bearer, a Jacaranda Flower Girl, a part of the lantern parade and a member of the crowd, I have a love for the beauty, magic and wonder of this very special and uniquely Grafton event.

