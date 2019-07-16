Menu
Chelsea Hughes.
People and Places

Meet the candidates: Chelsea Hughes

Lesley Apps
by
16th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
Sponsor: Toast Espresso.

Age: 13.

School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College.

How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton my whole life, which is 13 years.

What do you like about living here? I like living here because there is a friendly, community, rural atmosphere which is relaxed, unlike busy cities with heaps of buildings and traffic. I also really enjoy the Jacaranda Festival.

How do you spend your spare time? I spend most of my spare time horseriding, reading, sewing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate? I have always loved the festival and wanted to be a part of it, toimprove my confidence inpublic speaking and makefriends. My mum wasalso a part of the festival in 1997, which also inspired me to become a candidate.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

My favourite event is the queen crowning ceremony as it always appears to be a magical night, even more so now with the introduction of the lantern parade. All candidates look elegant in their gowns, confident in their speeches and the community comes together to view the event and all the girls.

Tomorrow: Meet Jessica Redman.

