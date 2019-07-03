Meet the Candidates: Dana McKew
Employed and Sponsored by: Goodstart Early Learning (educator).
How long have you lived in Grafton: 22 years, all my life.
What do you like about living here: I love that we are a close community, with a rich heritage and beautiful country.
How do you spend your spare time: In my spare time, I enjoy exploring the Clarence Valley, visiting local bushlands and beaches.
Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: I would like to gain new skills and confidence, and meet new people.
What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: I would be very proud and honoured to be selected to be an ambassador for Grafton.
