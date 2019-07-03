Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dana McKew.
Dana McKew.
News

Meet the Candidates: Dana McKew

3rd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Employed and Sponsored by: Goodstart Early Learning (educator).

How long have you lived in Grafton: 22 years, all my life.

What do you like about living here: I love that we are a close community, with a rich heritage and beautiful country.

How do you spend your spare time: In my spare time, I enjoy exploring the Clarence Valley, visiting local bushlands and beaches.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: I would like to gain new skills and confidence, and meet new people.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: I would be very proud and honoured to be selected to be an ambassador for Grafton.

  • Tomorrow: Meet Ashton Blackadder.
jacaranda2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 3

    Water cheats to pay the price

    premium_icon Water cheats to pay the price

    Council News Debtors to have water flow limited by council

    Big month for Sports Award winners

    premium_icon Big month for Sports Award winners

    Sport Captain hails team's role in senior award

    Cost to council to increase over polls: IPART

    premium_icon Cost to council to increase over polls: IPART

    Council News IPART shift cost of elections